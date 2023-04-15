Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to join the elite

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery claims the era of the Premier League’s Big Six is coming to an end and wants Villa to be part of the top flight’s new elite.

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

The Spaniard believes today’s visitors Newcastle, who entered the weekend third in the table, are leading the charge in an increasingly competitive top half.

Villa sit sixth in the standings themselves and together with Brighton and Brentford are firmly in the race for Europe.

Emery said: “We are talking usually about a top six and we are adding now Newcastle, which is seven. Of course, we want to do the same at Villa. That’s our first motivation.

“I think it is very good for the Premier League having more teams trying to be in the top six. Now it is not a top six but a top seven, top eight or top 10. There are a lot of teams capable of targeting those positions.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News