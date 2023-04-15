Unai Emery: Too early to say Aston Villa are in Champions League contention

Aston Villa continued their fine form against Newcastle

The 3-0 win was Villa’s fifth on the spin in the Premier League and moved them to within six points of the third-placed Magpies.

But Emery, while admitting his team are firmly in the race for the Europa League, believes it would be premature to think about a top-four finish.

Villa have to play Manchester United and Tottenham over the remaining seven matches.

Emery said: “We are speaking about the difficult next target (the Champions League) we can have – but not now.

“Now we can think to be a candidate for a European position but top four is very difficult.

“Of course, if we can continue winning we can maybe add in the next weeks. But not now.

“Now we are not thinking about the top four because there are teams in front in those positions and we are going to face Tottenham at home and Manchester United away and they have an advantage at the moment.”

Ollie Watkins continued his brilliant form with a second half brace after setting up Jacob Ramsey for the opener.

Watkins, who now has 14 Premier League goals for the season, also hit the post and had an effort ruled out for VAR, while Ramsey hit the bar as rampant Villa inflicted just the Magpies fourth league defeat of the season.

Emery said: “It was the perfect day, taking the performance together.

“Football is passion and we are trying to transmit our energy and skills into an idea and a style.