Ezri Konsa fired up for tough Aston Villa test

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Ezri Konsa claims Villa will relish the challenge of blunting Newcastle’s attack in tomorrow’s Premier League showdown.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa
Two of the top flight’s most in-form teams meet at Villa Park, with Magpies striker Callum Wilson this week warning the hosts the “fire brigade are in town” as they look to end their rivals’ hot streak.

Newcastle have plundered 13 goals in a five-match winning run but Villa have conceded just twice during a seven-match streak, which has included six victories and three consecutive home clean sheets.

Centre-back Konsa said: “It’s going to be a really tough game. We’re both on a really good run of form. It’s a challenge that we’re all looking forward to and come Saturday, hopefully we can get another three points and a clean sheet as well.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

