Prince William and Prince George celebrate Aston Villa victory - In Pictures

By Nathan Judah

Prince George enjoyed a great day out with his father, the Prince of Wales, as they watched Aston Villa claim a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

The Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow (right)
The nine-year-old future king was seen in the stands with William for the crunch Premier League showing. The pair sat alongside Villa's CEO Christian Purslow in an executive box.

In a match of few chances, substitute Bertrand Traore opened the scoring three minutes into the second half following a mistake by Jonjo Shelvey.

Ollie Watkins then sealed Villa’s sixth win in seven matches when he chipped home his ninth goal in 11 games with virtually the last kick.

The visitors, now winless in nine matches, failed to seriously trouble home keeper Emi Martinez as Villa saw out the victory.

