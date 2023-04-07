Unai Emery calls for 'no let-up' from Aston Villa

Aston Villa climbed up to seventh thanks to a mid week win at Leicester

Villa host their struggling Midlands’ rivals tomorrow looking to record a fourth straight Premier League win for the first time since 2020.

Back-to-back away wins over Chelsea and Leicester have seen Emery’s men climb to seventh in the table and the Spaniard is eager to continue the run.

He said: “We’re not going to stop or relax. We’re going to focus on the match on Saturday because it’s going to be very difficult against Nottingham Forest. We want to be connected with the supporters at home.”