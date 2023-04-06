Unai Emery meeting could be behind Ollie Watkins' sparkling Aston Villa form

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Watkins’ hot streak continued in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Leicester when he put Villa in front with his eighth goal in the last 10 games to celebrate 100 Premier League appearances in style.

The 27-year-old is loving life under the Spaniard, scoring 10 goals in 17 games since Emery’s appointment.

“I like to take challenges, always, with my striker, with my coaching. Because I like to be offensive and to be a winner,” Emery said. “he striker is very important to me. I spoke with [Watkins] at the beginning about the relationship here. I told him that I want the best of you and the way he is doing; practising, being humble to improve. This is the way.

“Then, he has a big career to do in his future. It’s very important as well to try and speak about other players because he is not going to score if his team-mates aren’t helping him to do it.

“For us, Ollie Watkins is very important. He’s not only scoring but his commitment every day, trying to add more work, watching his clips.