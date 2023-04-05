Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore reveals anguish at death of close friend Christian Atsu

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Tuesday April 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leicester. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The winger’s 87th minute goal at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night was his first in the Premier League for nearly two years.

But any frustration experienced on the field during that period pales in comparison with the pain he felt when Atsu was killed in the earthquake which struck Turkey in February.

The pair were team-mates at Chelsea and spent time together on loan at Vitesse Arnhem. They most recently met in November when Istanbul Basaksehir, with whom Traore spent the first half of this season, met Atsu’s Hatayspor in the Turkish League.

“We talked for like 30 minutes after the game,” said Traore. “I was really close with him.

“It was devastating news for me and really hard times. We tried to speak with his close friend to get some news but at the end he wasn’t alive anymore. It is really hard and difficult for his family and for his friends.

“But I believe in God and the only thing I can do is pray for him. I hope he will rest in peace and God will protect his family and children. I will always have him in my heart.”

Football is a trifling matter in such circumstances but Traore is very much focused on the future and knows Tuesday’s goal, which earned Villa a 2-1 win, was a big one as he looks to re-establish himself in the Premier League.

The Burkina Faso international explained how his relationship with former boss Steven Gerrard deteriorated to the extent he was sent to train with the under-23s in the weeks before being moved on loan to Turkey last summer.

He was recalled by Gerrard’s successor, Unai Emery, on the final day of the January transfer window and is eager to repay the Spaniard’s faith.

“He believed in me and I think he is on my side,” said Traore. “I want to give back, so he doesn’t believe in me for nothing.

“I am also trying to give back to the team and the fans who have supported me.”

Traore, who scored eight Premier League goals in 2020-21 season for Villa before suffering a series of injuries, continued: “I don’t control things like injuries and other things.

“Under the previous manager I was pulled out of the first team squad and went training for two weeks with the under-23s before I went out on loan.

“It was really frustrating for me. But it is part of our job and part of football.