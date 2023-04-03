Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 2 - player ratings

John McGinn (Dave Birt)

Emiliano Martinez 7

One-heart-in-mouth moment early on when he played Kamara intro trouble by made amends with some smart saves afterwards.

Ashley Young 7

The old stager is a reliable and wise head. Used in a slightly different role as Emery made tactical tweaks in the first half but knows his game inside out.

Ezri Konsa 8

Impressive outing from the big centre-half who seems to be one of the many players finding his best form under Emery.

Tyrone Mings 8

Showing why boss Emery rewarded him with a new contract. May no longer be captain but he will always be a leader for Villa. Marshalled the defence brilliantly under some pressure from Chelsea.

Alex Moreno 7

Moreno has come on leaps and bounds and looks a threat going forward while working hard in defence.

Boubacar Kamara 6

Found the pace of the game a bit much at times and tired – understandably after coming straight back into the side after injury. Subbed at half-time.

Douglas Luiz 8

Covered lots of ground, breaking up play and getting Villa back on the front foot. Played a part in the opening goal and dug in when needed to alleviate pressure.

John McGinn 8

Captain fantastic. Led by example and was tireless in the midfield engine room. Scored a superb goal to put Villa in control.

Jacob Ramsey 7

Energetic display from the attacking midfielder and carried the ball well at times. Could have been a bit tidier with the ball at times but overall another good display.

Ollie Watkins 8

A rich vein of form. His tireless running and harrying of defenders helps get his side up the pitch. Took his goal well making it double figures for the season so far.

Emiliano Buendia 6

One of his more peripheral performances but did play in McGinn for the decisive second goal. Subbed.

Substitutes