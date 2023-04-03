Notification Settings

Aston Villa announce partnership with Egyptian club Zed FC

By Matt Maher

Villa have confirmed a partnership with Egyptian club Zed FC to further boost their search for talented young players around the world.

Aston Villa have announced a partnership with Zed FC

The deal follows the purchase of a minority stake in Portuguese outfit Vitoria by Villa’s billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens earlier this year.

Second division Zed are owned by Sawiris’ brother, Naguib. The three clubs will work together to develop academy prospects, with Villa aiming to provide opportunities for young players in Egypt.

Nassef Sawiris said: “I am very proud to be part of the announcement for the three-way collaboration between Zed’s Academy, Vitória Sport Clube and Aston Villa.

“This three-way partnership should benefit all three parties and create a clear roadmap for talented young Egyptian players to integrate into the global sports system.”

Sawiris and Edens have made Villa’s academy a focal point of their plans since buying the club in 2018, overhauling senior staff and carrying out an aggressive recruitment drive both in the UK and overseas.

A new inner city academy building is currently under construction close to Villa Park and is due to open in the summer.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

