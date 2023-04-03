Analysis: Aston Villa’s happy travellers are setting sights further afield

Ollie Watkins puts Villa 1-0 up (Dave Birt)

An impressive 2-0 success at Chelsea secured a fifth away day triumph since Unai Emery took charge in October and means they have now picked up 16 points on the road under the Spaniard, a tally equalled only by Manchester City in that time.

The victory also took Villa’s points tally to 26 in 14 games under Emery, a figure bettered only by the Premier League’s top three, and lifted them above their hosts into ninth place.

Ollie Watkins’ fifth goal in as many Premier League away games and a stunning long-range effort from John McGinn sealed the deal in the capital and sent the travelling fans home happy again – much to the delight of boss Emery.

“I’m very happy for us and for our supporters because they have been supporting us and sharing our commitment on the pitch,” said Emery.

“They are coming with us, travelling from Birmingham and enjoying it with us when we are winning. When we are not winning, they are here, too, supporting us.”

Watching Villa away from home must the hottest ticket in town at the moment, and the fans will be hoping for more of the same tomorrow night when the claret and blue army rolls into Leicester looking to further boost their push for a European place.

The fact Europe is very much on the agenda is down to the stunning turnaround Emery has overseen.

When Chelsea rocked up at Villa Park in October they were 12 places above their hosts. Now they are two behind them after finding themselves the latest victims of Emery’s impressive away-day game plan.

There was an early scare with Villa almost gifting the Blues an opening goal.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rolled the ball short to Boubacar Kamara, who dithered in possession and allowed Mykhailo Mudryk to nick it. Stamford Bridge sensed a first Chelsea goal for the Ukrainian, but Martinez got the better of his one-on-one duel with the forward to smother the ball to safety.

Chelsea were nearly made to pay instantly.

Their defence, with Reece James dropped back into a central three in place of the injured Wesley Fofana, parted allowing McGinn to release Watkins running clear. But with only the goalkeeper to beat, the in-form striker fluffed his lines as he pulled his shot badly wide of the target.

The miss didn’t appear to dent Villa or Watkins’ confidence and they were soon back on the attack and just inches away from an opener with 15 minutes on the clock.

The lively McGinn was the man who threatened when his curling effort smacked the crossbar.

Chelsea, suddenly on the back foot, had received two early warnings. Neither would be heeded.

The opening goal was a calamity for Marc Cucurella. Douglas Luiz’s hopeful ball forward looked an easy mop-up job for Kalidou Koulibaly, but the back-peddling Cucurella headed it away from his defensive partner and helped it into the path of Watkins.

This time the Villa striker was not so profligate, calmly lifting the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the back of the net.

The hosts rallied but found Villa keeper Martinez in fine form.

Joao Felix showed quick, delicate feet inside the box to make space for a shot that Martinez did well to beat behind at his near post. Mudryk’s moment looked finally to have arrived when he found space and broke Villa’s back line, but shot too early, too close to Martinez to bring an equaliser.

Soon Chelsea’s pressure was relentless. Ben Chilwell came close when he pulled away from McGinn down the left and struck a post, before Felix blasted wide following a goalmouth scramble.

Martinez was required again, this time diving low to his left to keep out Kai Havertz’s clipped effort towards the bottom corner. Potter’s team were on top but following a familiar pattern, fluid football yielding plenty of chances but nothing besides frustration to show for it at the break as Villa’s backline stood firm.

McGinn’s goal after 55 minutes deepened the home side’s woes. The Villa captain’s whipped effort from 30 yards was hit crisply as Chelsea failed to clear a corner. The blue shirts that flung themselves in front to try and block the shot did so in vain, and the ball dropped beyond Arrizabalaga’s dive into the bottom corner, sparking wild scenes among the travelling contingent.

From there on, Chelsea kept toiling, applying busy, urgent pressure, but which offered little penetration and never looked like threatening Emery’s well drilled side’s lead.

Villa were in no mood to offer their hosts a possible route back into the game.

And while the boos rang round the home sections at the final whistle, there was just pure delight among the travelling Villans as they saluted their heroes before embarking on another happy homeward journey.