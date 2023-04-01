Unai Emery challenges Aston Villa players to 'stay in top ten'

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

Ollie Watkins' first half goal was followed by a stunning strike from John McGinn early in the second period.

The victory moves Villa up to ninth in the table after a five game unbeaten run - and Emery praised his side for being 'mentally clever' at Stamford Bridge.

Now he has challenged his charges to continue their form and remain in the top half.

He said: "It's not easy to come here. We prepared for the match thinking we might struggle, which we did at times in the first half.

We started very well the first 20 minutes, and then after our goal the defence and the goalkeeper were very important.

"At half time we discussed that sometimes you have to struggle before you can score, to be mentally clever to know that sometimes that is the way you win. We spoke about how we could better and manage their attacks, which I think we managed to do well in the second half.

"It will be very, very difficult to challenge for Europe. Our objective is to be in the top 10, which we currently are. But from Tuesday onwards, we need to make sure we stay there."

McGinn was one of the stand out players for Villa in the capital - putting the visitors two up on 55 minutes when he fired home from 30 yards after Graham Potter's side failed to properly clear a corner.

On McGinn's display and his form, Emery added: "On the pitch and in the dressing room he is a very important player.

"Every day he is smiling, he works hard, he is competitive. His commitment is amazing.