Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara is tackled by Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure (right) during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery Villa’s Boubacar Kamara could be back in the squad tomorrow after being injured by Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure . Above, boss Unai Emery Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Fewer still would have thought any sniff of the European places would be possible for the claret and blues. Yet, since his appointment just four clubs have collected more points than Villa – including title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City.

And for Emery, the charge for a finish in the top half of the Premier League – something Villa have not achieved since 2010 – is very much on.

Under Emery, Villa have taken 26 points from their 14 games – including eight victories.

And now the Spaniard is very much looking to make progress into the top half the table with any threat at the wrong end of the table having been long dispelled.

And that start’s tomorrow evening at Chelsea. “We are in the same position,” said Emery of Graham Potter’s stuttering Londoners.

“We are still 11th but we’re close with the same points as Chelsea.

“We’re close to the other teams, like Fulham, Brentford and Brighton, and we are excited about getting them and to be closer to them.”

And he continued: “I’m especially happy with the challenge we’ve had.

“We spoke in the meeting with the players and the coaches about how we did it, showing a very good reaction with the three defeats against Leicester, Manchester City and Arsenal.

“I was upset with the three matches but the reaction was amazing.

“The last four matches (victories over Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and a draw with West Ham) we were speaking about the possibility to be in the top 10 – or to continue struggling to be in the bottom.

“When I arrived we were struggling at the bottom but the first reaction from the club, supporters, players, was amazing. Now we escape from the bottom position. Now we can think of our new challenge which is to be in the top 10.

“This will start this Saturday. Our challenge in front of us is amazing for everybody. We can think we have a good possibility to be there.”

It is not just the progress in terms of points that has pleased Emery but also the way the Villa squad have responded to his methods.

It was a squad which was clearly underperforming under predecessor Steven Gerrard and a side which was lacking confidence as they struggled to pick up points.

Now the contrast could not be greater.

“The adaptation is important as well; how we were and how we are,” added Emery.

“The process for me is to improve things, to be organised, consistent and competitive. Then every day we have to stay very demanding with myself and the players to try to analyse everything being very demanding tactically individually with our ambitions collectively with the team.”