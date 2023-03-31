Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara back in frame for Chelsea clash

Boubacar Kamara has handed Villa a huge boost after boss Unai Emery revealed he could be fit enough to return to the squad to face Chelsea tomorrow.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre right) and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball
The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has shone for Villa since signing on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer.

However, it was feared he could be out for at least a month when he was injured by a crude challenge in the victory over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

But Villa boss Emery revealed the France international had been back in training this week ahead of the triop to Stamford Bridge.

“If he’s ready, I think I can use him in the squad to use him in the match on Saturday,” said Emery. “(Leander )Dendoncker as well has trained with us for the last two weeks normally and is ready to play.”

Meanwhile he also revealed that Diego Carlos is still building up his fitness but is not yet ready to start a game. “Diego Carlos played last week with the under-21s and with us, 60 minutes, with Bristol Rovers,” added the boss.

“He’s ready to train normally every day. To play a match, he’s ready to play some minutes but not in the starting XI yet.

“But this week he’s progressed well. We’ll watch him on the pitch in the next few days. No other player has problems. Everyone is OK and hopefully tomorrow we can train normally and be ready for Saturday.”

Russell Youll

Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

