Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey honoured to be England under-21 captain

England's Jacob Ramsey celebrates scoring during a friendly at Leicester

Lee Carsley’s side face Croatia at Craven Cottage tonight as they continue their preparations for the tournament in Romania and Georgia. Great Barr-born Ramsey came off the bench to score in Saturday’s 4-0 win over France.

Former Wolves attacker Morgan Gibbs-White wore the armband that night but Carsley will make 10 outfield changes to his starting line-up, so Ramsey will lead out the team this evening.

“Similarly to Morgan, Jacob has been connected to the pathway for a while and he performs week in, week out for his club,” Carsley said.

“He’s grown in confidence in terms of his leadership and really grown into becoming a Premier League player.

“When he comes away for England he’s always outstanding so he more than deserves it.”

Ramsey wants to eventually captain his club, just like senior international and fellow Villa fan Jack Grealish did before moving to Manchester City.

“I’m close with Jack. Jack’s a top player,” Ramsey said. “He’s a good guy and he’s having a really good season. When I was coming through, Jack was at the point I want to get to, captaining Villa and playing for England.