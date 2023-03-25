Matty Cash big Aston Villa doubt for Chelsea

Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (right)

The Poland international has returned to Bodymoor Heath after being forced off just nine minutes into Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

A subsequent scan confirmed Cash had strained a muscle in his calf and he is expected to miss around a week of training – putting his participation in Villa’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in serious question. Unai Emery’s team are then quickly back in action again when they travel to Leicester on Tuesday, April 4.

Cash was in his best form of the season having started Villa’s last six matches, after initially finding himself behind Ashley Young in the pecking order following his return from the World Cup.