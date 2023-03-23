Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Ashley Young shock at Ollie Watkins' England omission

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Ashley Young has backed Ollie Watkins to continue his excellent form after admitting surprise at the Villa striker’s England omission.

Ollie Watkins was left out of the England squad despite his form

Watkins was overlooked for a recall by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate despite scoring six goals in his previous eight matches.

Villa team-mate Young, part of the England team which reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, said: “To be honest I was surprised he wasn’t included in the squad, for how well he is doing and how well he has been playing. I think it was five-in-five games up to a few weeks ago and for a striker, he is full of goals and confidence.

“What he brings to the team is quality in abundance. We are happy we have him here. Hopefully, he can rest up this week and be firing ready for the final push to the end of the season.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

