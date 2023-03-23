Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and Tyrone Mings up for top awards

By Matt Maher

Villa boss Unai Emery has been nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month award.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
Defender Tyrone Mings is also in the running for the player of the month prize, after Villa took seven points from their three matches in March.

It is the second time Emery has been up for the manager of the month award since taking charge at Villa Park in November, having previously been on the January shortlist.

He is joined on the March list by Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi.

Villa conceded just one goal in their three matches and Mings has been recognised for his excellent form at the heart of defence.

The centre-back is up against Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Supporters can vote for both awards online with the winners announced on Friday, March 31.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

