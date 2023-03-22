Diego Carlos closes in on Aston Villa return

The £26million summer signing has not played since rupturing his Achilles more than seven months ago, though he has been an unused substitute in Villa’s last two Premier League matches while being eased gradually back into the first-team fold.
Friday’s planned fixture with Bristol Rovers at Bodymoor Heath represents another step with the 30-year-old hoping to feature for Villa before the end of the season.
Midfielders Boubacar Kamara (ankle) and Leander Dendoncker (hand) will also be assessed ahead of the next Premier League fixture at Chelsea on Saturday week, while Philippe Coutinho is also getting closer to returning after a month out with a hamstring injury.