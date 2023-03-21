Aston Villa to face Chelsea in Women's FA Cup semi-final

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward

Villa, who overcame Manchester City in the quarter-finals will now face the current holders in the semi-finals.

It will be Villa's biggest test of their run to the latter stages of the competition - with Chelsea having won the cup in three of the last five seasons.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in the other last four clash - with the ties being played on April 16.

The winners will win £50,000 from the FA Cup prize fund while the losers will receive £12,500.

Villa's run to the final began back in January when they stuck eleven without reply past AFC Fylde.

The fifth round was a tougher test as they were taken to penalties by West Ham - coming out on top with a 7-6 win on spot kicks.