Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa to face Chelsea in Women's FA Cup semi-final

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

Aston Villa will face Chelsea in the last four of the Women's FA Cup.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward
Aston Villa manager Carla Ward

Villa, who overcame Manchester City in the quarter-finals will now face the current holders in the semi-finals.

It will be Villa's biggest test of their run to the latter stages of the competition - with Chelsea having won the cup in three of the last five seasons.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in the other last four clash - with the ties being played on April 16.

The winners will win £50,000 from the FA Cup prize fund while the losers will receive £12,500.

Villa's run to the final began back in January when they stuck eleven without reply past AFC Fylde.

The fifth round was a tougher test as they were taken to penalties by West Ham - coming out on top with a 7-6 win on spot kicks.

And that was followed on Sunday's quarter-final win over Manchester City as Rachel Daly's extra time goal earned them a last four spot.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News