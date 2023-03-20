Aston Villa overcome Manchester City to book FA Cup semi-final place

Aston Villa's Rachel Corsie

The claret and blues were forced to do it the hard way after going to extra time at Bescot against the Women’s Super League title-chasers.

Captain Rachel Corsie gave Villa in the lead after 20 minutes when her on-target header from a corner took a slight deflection off Esme Morgan and flew beyond goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

Deyna Castellanos equalised before half-time with a looping header and although Corsie missed a good chance to win the tie with the last action of normal time, Villa were not to be denied and Rachel Daly tapped home the winner from close range in the 97th minute.

Holders Chelsea sealed their spot in the last four by beating fellow WSL side Reading 3-1.

Manchester United reached the semi-finals after seeing off the plucky challenge of Championship side Lewes 3-1 at the Dripping Pan.