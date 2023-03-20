Aston Villa 3 Bournemouth 0 - player ratings

Emi Martinez
Made one diving save to keep out a well-struck Billing free-kick but wasn’t overly troubled otherwise on a day when Villa’s defence held strong.
Saves 7
Matty Cash
A really strong performance from the right-back who got forward well and always seemed in the right place to cut out attacks.
Busy 8
Ezri Konsa
Had some difficulty with Solanke’s movement but was also in the right place to make some key blocks and interceptions.
Positioning 7
Tyrone Mings
Shot straight at Neto as Villa surged forward in the closing stages. A goal would have capped another dominant performance from the defender.
Dominant 8
Alex Moreno
Had some difficulties with Outtara in the early stages but better as the game wore on. Always an outlet in attack.
Promising 7
Leon Bailey
Rewarded the manager’s patience with a drive to the byline and cross for the opener. Frustrated at times.
Assist 6
Douglas Luiz
Emery hailed it his best performance since his arrival and it was probably his most complete since joining Villa in 2019. Barely put a boot wrong.
Sublime 9
John McGinn
A more than useful foil for Luiz in the middle of the park. Continues to look rejuvenated after a rough start to the season.
Energy 8
Jacob Ramsey
Had been gradually improving in recent weeks but this was his biggest step forward yet, complete with a goal. Drove Villa forward with his running.
Decisive 8
Emi Buendia
Still searching for that first assist after Bailey and Watkins weren’t able to convert in the first half but did bag a goal with his late header.
Lively 7
Ollie Watkins
No goal for the second straight home match, though he was denied by a brilliant late Neto save. The rest of his game was impressive.
Unlucky 7
substitutes
Bertrand Traore (for Bailey, 65) 6, Calum Chambers (for McGinn, 90+1). Jhon Duran (for Buendia, 90+1) Subs not used: Digne, Carlos, Young, Sinisalo (gk), Olsen (gk).