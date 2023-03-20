Aston Villa 3 Bournemouth 0 - player ratings

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto saves a shot from Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Emi Martinez

Made one diving save to keep out a well-struck Billing free-kick but wasn’t overly troubled otherwise on a day when Villa’s defence held strong.

Saves 7

Matty Cash

A really strong performance from the right-back who got forward well and always seemed in the right place to cut out attacks.

Busy 8

Ezri Konsa

Had some difficulty with Solanke’s movement but was also in the right place to make some key blocks and interceptions.

Positioning 7

Tyrone Mings

Shot straight at Neto as Villa surged forward in the closing stages. A goal would have capped another dominant performance from the defender.

Dominant 8

Alex Moreno

Had some difficulties with Outtara in the early stages but better as the game wore on. Always an outlet in attack.

Promising 7

Leon Bailey

Rewarded the manager’s patience with a drive to the byline and cross for the opener. Frustrated at times.

Assist 6

Douglas Luiz

Emery hailed it his best performance since his arrival and it was probably his most complete since joining Villa in 2019. Barely put a boot wrong.

Sublime 9

John McGinn

A more than useful foil for Luiz in the middle of the park. Continues to look rejuvenated after a rough start to the season.

Energy 8

Jacob Ramsey

Had been gradually improving in recent weeks but this was his biggest step forward yet, complete with a goal. Drove Villa forward with his running.

Decisive 8

Emi Buendia

Still searching for that first assist after Bailey and Watkins weren’t able to convert in the first half but did bag a goal with his late header.

Lively 7

Ollie Watkins

No goal for the second straight home match, though he was denied by a brilliant late Neto save. The rest of his game was impressive.

Unlucky 7

substitutes