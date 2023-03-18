Notification Settings

Aston Villa facing a tough task in quest for FA Cup glory

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa can take another step towards their first Women’s FA Cup when they face Manchester City in the quarter- final tomorrow (6pm).

Villa are on a six-game unbeaten run heading into the game against the Women’s Super League title challengers, but will be without midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn, who suffered a knee injury in their 2-1 win over West Ham.

Birmingham City host WSL strugglers Brighton in one of the other quarter-finals (2pm).

Mid-table Stoke City will be trying to make it three wins in a row in the National League Northern Premier Division when they host Fylde.

National League Northern Premier’s third placed side Sporting Khalsa host Sheffield on Sunday where a win could see them climb to second in the table.

In the West Midlands Premier Division, second-placed Kidderminster Harriers host Lichfield City on Sunday afternoon, where a win could see the gap to the top cut down to one point. Fourth-placed Lye Town host Shrewsbury Town, who sit immediately above them. Lye could close the gap to Salop to three points with a win.

In the West Midlands Division One North, Walsall, having last played two weeks ago, travel to City of Stoke Women in mid-table clash where both teams are currently on 17 points.

Darlaston Town (1874) host AFC Telford where a win could see them leapfrog up the table to fourth.

Lichfield City Reserves face Wyrley, who are looking to get their first points of the season.

Second-placed Walsall Wood are away to Tamworth, with Wood six points behind leaders Shifnal Town.

In Division One South, Bewdley Town host Leamington Lions and Sedgley & Gornal United are away at Kingfisher LFC.

