England heroines help Aston Villa put Hammers to the sword - while Wolves and Lye pick up wins

Published:

Goals from England regulars Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs saw Villa beat West Ham and make it three wins on the spin in the Women’s Super League.

Sian Johnson celebrates a goal for Lye Town on Sunday Pic: Stuart Leggett
Daly opened the scoring for the visitors in the 34th minute with Nobbs netting what proved to be the winner just past the hour mark.

Viviane Asseyi pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining to set up a nervy finish, but Carla Ward’s side held on to extend their six-match unbeaten run and further cement fifth place in the WSL table.

Blues missed the chance to make it three wins on the bounce in the Championship as they let slip a two-goal lead at home to Charlton.

Goals from Jade Pennock and Louise Quinn had the hosts 2-0 up early in the second half but the Addicks hit back through Kiera Skeels and Melissa Johnson to take a share of the spoils.

Wolves warmed up for Thursday’s derby at Albion with a 4-1 win at AFC Fylde, Beth Merrick bagging two goals inside the opening 16 minutes to set them on course for a comfortable win. Destiney Toussaint made it 3-0 and though Faye McCoy pulled one back for the hosts before the break, Tammi George completed the scoring with a chipped finish in stoppage time.

National League Division One Midland leaders Stourbridge conceded with the last kick of the match to draw 2-2 at Lincoln. A brace from Lois Jeffries appeared to have won the game only for Maddi Green to stab home for the hosts at the death.

Lye Town thumped Burton 6-2 in the West Midlands Premier Division, while there was a 2-0 win for Kidderminster at Lichfield City.

Walsall Wood drew 2-2 at Telford in Division One North, with Darlaston losing 2-1 at Coventry.

