Unai Emery: Soft penalty cost Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Ollie Watkins’ sixth goal in seven matches had Villa on course for a win which would have further boosted hopes of European qualification but they were pegged back when Leon Bailey was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma smashed home from the spot.

Emery said: “I watched it and I respect the referee 100 per cent but my opinion today is it was a very soft penalty.”

The Spaniard claimed not to have seen a second half incident when Villa’s Emi Buendia was denied a penalty after falling under the challenge of Declan Rice.

Despite his disappointment at the one which was awarded, he felt the draw was a fair result.

“I am happy. We knew before the match was going to be difficult.

“After the first half I thought we maybe deserved more. We controlled the game and scored the first goal but they pushed as well and had chances.