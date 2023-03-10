Former West Brom and Aston Villa midfielder Gareth Barry signs up for Kidderminster based veterans league

Gareth Barry

The former Albion, Villa and England midfielder has re-joined Comberton Dynamoes Vets for the 2023 campaign, with action set to get under way in May.

The village outfit, whose home is King Charles 1 School in Kidderminster, confirmed their first “statement” signing of the campaign with the record Premier League appearance holder and 53-cap England international’s signature.

The ex-England star has helped Dynamoes to back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022 since first checking in. He is joined by ex-Villa and Walsall flyer Darren Byfield.

Barry retired from the professional game in 2020, after three seasons with Albion, where in the first of which he chalked up his 653rd and final top-flight appearance.

He also turned out almost 450 times for Villa having risen through the academy ranks before spells with Manchester City and Everton.

Barry was one of four Baggies players, including Jake Livermore, Jonny Evans and Boaz Myhill, who apologised after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona in 2018.