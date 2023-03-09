Aston Villa's Matty Cash hoping to thwart old pal Danny Ings

Former Aston Villa striker Danny Ings

Cash is out to ensure Ings draws a blank on what will be the striker's first appearance against Villa since his January switch to the Hammers.

Villa head to the London Stadium looking to win three straight Premier League matches for the first time this season, against hosts who remain deep in relegation danger.

But Cash warned: “At this level, every team is good. If you are at the bottom you are fighting for points.

“I would not say we are favourites in that game, I think it will be an even game. The better side will win on the day.

“I know it is cliché to say take every game as it comes but you have to do that in this league. You can’t look ahead. You can win two on the bounce and then go on a bad run. We have to be patient and keep working hard.”

Ings was Villa’s top scorer with seven goals when he left in January and opened his account for the Hammers in their recent 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.