Boubacar Kamara set for month on Aston Villa sidelines

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished:

Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara is expected to miss at least a month with the injury sustained in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara is tackled by Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure (right)

The France international had to be helped off by medical staff after being hurt by a challenge from Cheick Doucoure just before the hour mark.

Kamara is believed to have suffered an ankle injury and while Villa will be relieved his season is not over, losing him for even a few matches will still be a significant blow to Unai Emery's team as they look to secure a top half Premier League finish.

The 23-year-old has been a key component of Villa's resurgence since Emery's arrival and started the last 10 Premier League matches.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

