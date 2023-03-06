Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 0 - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Didn’t have a shot to save but showed confidence in his handling and good judgement when coming off his line.
Untroubled 7
Matty Cash
Effectively shackled Zaha and produced the telling contribution of the match with a cross deflected home by Andersen. Always an outlet.
Lively 8
Ezri Konsa
Had the margins on his side when Zaha’s goal was ruled out for offside. Otherwise assured in everything he did.
Steady 7
Tyrone Mings
The former skipper and his defence have had far tougher tests this season. But his concentration levels were strong throughout the afternoon.
Focused 7
Alex Moreno
A few stray passes in the first half but he gives Villa a decent attacking option on the left. Growing nicely into life in the Premier League.
Bold 6
John McGinn
Looks a completely different player from the one who struggled so much in the early months of the season. Lovely pass to help create the goal.
Rejuvenated 8
Boubacar Kamara
Played in Cash early on, generally had the run of the midfield before going off injured. Will be a significant loss if he misses an extended period.
Loss 7
Douglas Luiz
Kept things moving nicely in the middle but tellingly, he was less of a factor when Kamara had come off the pitch. Getting bolder in his passing.
Smooth 7
Jacob Ramsey
No shortage of effort from the midfielder but he was better off the ball than on it. A day when things just didn’t quite come off.
Busy 6
Emi Buendia
Not great but nowhere near bad and had Watkins hit the target we would have been talking about an excellent pass for the assist.
Unlucky 7
Ollie Watkins
For the first time in weeks he misread the script when he fired wide through on goal. Still, his movement helped force Andersen’s error for the goal.
Denied 6
Substitutes
Calum Chambers (for Kamara, 59) 6, Lucas Digne (for Moreno, 69) 7, Leon Bailey (for Ramsey, 69) 6, Jhon Duran (for Watkins, 85). Subs not used: Traore, Young, Sinisalo (gk), Olsen (gk).