Matty Cash: Aston Villa must stay brave as they look to master Unai Emery's style

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno, Matty Cash and Douglas Luiz celebrate the opening goal, an own goal scored by Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.

The possession-based approach is reaping big rewards with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace the seventh in 12 matches since the Spaniard took charge.

But Cash acknowledges the tactic of passing out from the back – which against the Eagles led to Joachim Andersen’s decisive own goal – can cause jitters in the stands.

He said: “The crowd has to be patient and we have to be patient because it is possession football in risky areas.

“I thought we did it quite well on Saturday. There were spells where we did it after they went down to 10 men and they things got a little bit tense in the stadium. That is what I mean by staying patient.

“It is what the manager wants, it is what he is known for. Obviously we want to win games as well but we want to play that style of football.

“It is hard to do definitely, especially when you go short and give one away and they nearly score. It can go a bit edgy. That is where we have to stay brave and they have to be brave with us, knowing we are going to do that.”

Cash delivered the cross which Andersen put through his own net, with Villa seeing the game out with relative ease after Cheick Doucoure was sent-off just past the hour mark.

Despite now being on the fringes of the race for European football, Cash insisted they will continue to take it one match at a time and admitted the same applies to his own position in the team.

The Poland international has started the last three matches at right-back, having initially found himself behind Ashley Young in the pecking order following his return from the World Cup.

“Is the position mine? No, it never is,” he said. “You can never think like that. When Ash came in he did really well and I just needed to take my chance.

“Every day I just try to get better. If the manager puts me on or if I start, I can do my best.

“It’s obviously difficult (not playing). But you’ve got to understand, I went to a World Cup, it was weird, I had to be patient.

“People were saying I’d been dropped because I wasn’t playing well, but I hadn’t really played!