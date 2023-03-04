Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara could be out for 'several weeks'

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara is tackled by Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure

The France international had to be helped off the field by the club’s medical staff just before the hour mark after being fouled by Cheick Doucoure.

Kamara is believed to have injured a joint in his lower left leg, though Villa are expected to have a more precise diagnosis when he undergoes a scan on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Marseille last summer, has been a key part of Villa’s climb up the Premier League table under Emery.

When quizzed on the injury, the Villa boss said: “I don’t know but at the beginning it looks like it is going to be maybe some weeks.

“Today we didn’t have Leander Dendoncker but hopefully he is coming back quickly.

“Calum Chambers has played sometimes as a midfielder. He did it with me at Arsenal and then Fulham.

“I can also use Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn because they can adapt. Hopefully Bouba is back as soon as possible.”

Doucoure was booked for the foul on Kamara and then shown a second yellow just minutes later after bringing down his replacement Calum Chambers.

That helped Villa see out the victory and keep the first home clean sheet of Emery’s reign, having taken the lead in the 27th minute through Joachim Andersen’s own goal.

They remain 11th in the Premier League table but are now just five points behind seventh-placed Fulham.

Emery said: “We were trying for a clean sheet at home because we hadn’t done it. Our priority is to win, of course, but a clean sheet was the focus.