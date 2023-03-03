Former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor lands FAW coaching role

Neil Taylor in action for Villa

Taylor, who played 103 times during a five year spell at Villa Park - represented Wales on 43 occasions and featured in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-final.

He has been working with the Welsh FA to earn his UEFA Pro Licence - and has now been appointed assistant manager to Under 21s boss Matty Jones.

Taylor said: "I'm delighted to have been given the chance to join the coaching team with this highly talented under-21s group.

"Having walked the path that the players are currently on during my playing days, I feel I can have a positive impact on their careers.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Matty has given me and now I can't wait to start working with the players and building towards the next qualifying campaign."