Former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor lands FAW coaching role

By Jonny Drury

Former Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor has joined the Wales under 21s coaching staff.

Neil Taylor in action for Villa
Taylor, who played 103 times during a five year spell at Villa Park - represented Wales on 43 occasions and featured in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-final.

He has been working with the Welsh FA to earn his UEFA Pro Licence - and has now been appointed assistant manager to Under 21s boss Matty Jones.

Taylor said: "I'm delighted to have been given the chance to join the coaching team with this highly talented under-21s group.

"Having walked the path that the players are currently on during my playing days, I feel I can have a positive impact on their careers.

"I appreciate the opportunity that Matty has given me and now I can't wait to start working with the players and building towards the next qualifying campaign."

The 34-year-old has been coaching with Aston Villa's under 16s since his retirement in November 2022 - and he joins the coaching staff alongside former Wales and West Brom keeper Boaz Myhill.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

