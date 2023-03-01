Notification Settings

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery taking it one game at a time

Unai Emery has vowed to take it one match at a time as Villa target a first top half Premier League finish for more than a decade.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard has been tasked with turning Villa into a serious top flight force with chief executive Christian Purslow already predicting an “extremely busy” summer transfer window”.

But with more than a third of the current season still to go and his team sitting 11th in the table, Emery insists his focus is only on the next match.

Asked if it might be next season before fans see the best of his team, he replied: “It is impossible to know. I grew up as a coach thinking in one process, which is the next match.

“For me it is not about the next year, it is the next match. We have to improve practicing what we are trying to improve.

“With the ball, we want to keep it better. Defensively we were doing good things but in the last matches we lost a little bit.”

Crystal Palace visit Villa Park on Saturday with Emery urging his team to replicate their impressive away form on home turf.

Villa have won four out of five league matches on the road since he replaced Steven Gerrard in the dugout but just two out of six at home.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

