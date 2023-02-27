Legendary Best Mate owner Jim Lewis dies aged 88

Jim Lewis

Lewis, an Aston Villa fan, was best known for owning one of the greatest horses in festival history - winning three successive Gold Cups between 2002 and 2004.

The horse, trained by Henrietta Knight was ridden by Jim Culloty, who ran in the claret and blue colours of Lewis' beloved Villa, and the owner regular donned a Villa scarf to race meets.

Lewis and his friends also had a Best Mate anthem, singing the words 'Best Mate' to the tune of Amazing Grace.

He also enjoyed other success in the sport with the likes of Edredon Bleu, who won the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2000 and the 2003 King George VI Chase.

Away from racing, Lewis ran the SilentNight bed company and set up his own furniture importing business.

His widow Jennifer confirmed Lewis died on Sunday due to kidney failure.

Trainer Knight paid tribute to Lewis in the Racing Post, describing the owner as a 'colourful person'.

She said: "We had some fantastic days and he had some very good horses.

"In my eyes, Edredon Bleu was every bit as good as Best Mate and we had a lot of fun. Jim was very superstitious and always wore the same scarf to the races.

"He loved his racing and his horses. He was a very straightforward owner to deal with and we kept in constant contact, in those days via handwritten faxes.

"He was a colourful person who was good for the game and part of the jumping scene. He had huge patience, too, and would always give them more time."