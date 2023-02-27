Everton 0-2 Aston Villa - player ratings

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia celebrates

Emi Martinez

A fourth booking of the season for time-wasting marred an otherwise strong performance from the goalkeeper, a week on from his Arsenal nightmare.

Booking 6

Matty Cash

Had the unenviable task of taking on Dwight McNeil, Everton’s best player on the day. Struggled a little in the first half, but was much stronger in the second.

Improved 6

Ezri Konsa

One nervy moment in the first half aside, when he almost ran into trouble, this was a solid enough performance.

Solid 6

Tyrone Mings

Cleared Maupay’s effort off the line to keep the game goalless. A crucial moment. Started the move for Villa’s second with a lofted pass to Watkins.

Dominant 8

Lucas Digne

Back in the team at the expense of Alex Moreno, but might not have done enough to keep the shirt. Alarmingly sloppy at times.

Lapses 6

Jacob Ramsey

Wasted some good positions in the first half, but was much better on the ball in the second. Seemed to grow in confidence as the game went on.

Persistent 7

Douglas Luiz

A mixed performance from the midfielder, who picked out some nice passes, but gave the ball away too easily at times. Better after the break.

Varied 6

Boubacar Kamara

A much-improved performance after a few shaky weeks for the France international. Protected Villa’s backline in the second half and cool on the ball.

Strong 7

John McGinn

Villa’s best player over the 90 minutes behind Watkins. Won the penalty for the opener and then set up the second. Alive to everything.

Determined 8

Leon Bailey

Another hugely frustrating performance having been restored to the team in Coutinho’s absence. May soon find his place under threat.

Subdued 5

Ollie Watkins

Possibly in his best form since joining Villa. Had already twice brought saves from Jordan Pickford before firing home from the penalty spot.

Firing 8

Substitutes