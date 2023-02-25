Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho facing month out with hamstring injury

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa have been dealt a blow with Philippe Coutinho facing around a month out with a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

The Brazil international scored for the first time this season in last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Arsenal but is unlikely to feature again until after the March international break.

Coutinho has endured a largely frustrating time since joining Villa on a permanent £17.2million deal from Barcelona last summer.

The 30-year-old also missed the opening matches of Unai Emery’s reign with a hamstring injury and the latest setback comes just when he appeared to be rediscovering some good form, with his start against the Gunners his first in the Premier League under the Spaniard.

“He has a muscular injury and will be out for one month, more or less, he is going to be out,” said Emery.

In Coutinho’s absence, Villa ended a three-match losing run by winning 2-0 at struggling Everton.

Second half goals from Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia were enough to earn a fourth win in five away league matches under Unai Emery.

