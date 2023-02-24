Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ollie Watkins 'setting example' to Aston Villa team mates

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Unai Emery claims Ollie Watkins is setting an example for team-mates at Villa to follow as the striker chases a piece of club history at Everton tomorrow.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Watkins will become the first Villa player to score in five straight Premier League matches if he nets at Goodison Park.

After scoring just two goals in his first 14 appearances this season, the 27-year-old has six in 11 outings since Emery took charge in November.

The boss said: “We are working with everyone to try and improve, tactically and to give them confidence. There is always a balance and some players are doing better than others.

“One of those is Ollie Watkins. Every day he is working well, trying to improve in training and practising very hard.

“He has ambition to keep getting better and is a very good example for everybody.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News