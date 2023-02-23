Unai Emery: Emi Martinez more committed than ever before to Aston Villa

Arsenal's Ben White shoots towards goal under pressure from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (right) during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in action during the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, as boss Unai Emery watches on from the touchline Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Emery confirmed he has spoken with the Argentina international this week, having singled him out for criticism in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The Villa boss was frustrated with Martinez’s decision to go up for a corner deep into stoppage time, which resulted in Gabriel Martinelli netting the match-killing goal for the Gunners.

But Emery insists he retains every confidence in the 30-year-old World Cup winner.

He said: “We spoke on Monday and were speaking about everything. The last action is only one action in the game and was not the reason we lost the match.

“We were talking about our improvements as a team, our objectives and how we can improve. It was an extension of the conversation of the match after Saturday, thinking not only about the Arsenal game but looking ahead to the next matches.”

Martinez, who is just two months removed from helping Argentina to glory in Qatar, this week took responsibility for a run which has seen Villa concede 11 goals in three matches ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Everton, admitting he had sometimes struggled to sleep after defeats.

Emery rejected the idea the keeper might be suffering from a World Cup hangover and believes he is more committed to the Villa cause than ever before.

“He won the World Cup and it is very important but he knows his new challenge is with this club,” he said. “This club signed him two years ago and that is the reason he is very happy and grateful to Aston Villa.

“My conversation with him is around how we can do something together. The challenge for him now is here, the next matches, the next year with this project, trying to use his experience helping other players and the club.”

Villa head to Goodison Park with Emery reminding his team they are not yet out of danger following three consecutive defeats which have stalled the early momentum of his reign.

Everton have escaped the relegation zone after winning their first two home matches under Sean Dyche and are seven points behind 11th-placed Villa in the table.

“It is going to be a very difficult match,” he said. “Away we have been competitive until we played Manchester City. We have to remember how we did that.

“We have to be defensively strong and very focused on how we face them.

“They are confident at home, excited at how they have won the last two matches there.