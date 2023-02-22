Aston Villa's Emi Martinez reveals the mental toll of World Cup win

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

The Argentina goalkeeper admits readjusting to the rhythm of the domestic season was far from easy following the euphoria of helping his nation win their third world title.

He explained: “I came back to the UK and I was sleeping 14 or 15 hours a night. It was like, wow, I only need seven or eight hours sleep. You can see how much adrenaline, how much it cost me to come back. But I love this club and wanted to be here as soon as possible.”

Martinez, who made a crucial penalty save from Aurelien Tchouameni in Argentina’s final shoot-out win over France on December 18, was given 10 days off by Villa and returned to Premier League action in the 1-1 draw with Wolves on January 4.

Villa have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches, with Martinez singled out for criticism by boss Unai Emery following last weekend’s 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.

But despite being touted for a possible summer exit, with the World Cup win having significantly raised his profile, the 30-year-old insists his primary focus is on Villa. He added: “I had to celebrate with my country but once I was here, my focus was fully on the club. The club has given me everything and I am grateful to be here.”

Villa, who visit Everton on Saturday, have been boosted by the return to training of £26million signing Diego Carlos for the first time since he suffered a serious Achilles injury in August’s reverse fixture.

Several of Villa’s April fixtures have been rearranged, with the April 1 trip to Chelsea now kicking off at 5.30pm for live broadcast on Sky.