John McGinn: Aston Villa don't want to be a "nearly team"

Villa led twice against the title-chasing Gunners but were pegged back on both occasions before conceding two goals in stoppage time to fall to their third defeat in a row.

While their performance drew praise from many quarters, boss Unai Emery declared himself “embarrassed” by the recent run of results, a sentiment echoed by his captain.

“We don’t want to be a nearly team,” said McGinn. “Everyone can see there’s clear progression but it means absolutely nothing if we’re not getting results.

“We’re happy with some of the changes made and there is clear improvement and I think the manager will say that as well.

“We’re playing okay but we can’t get away from the fact we’ve lost three in a row. That’s something the manager has stressed. It’s not acceptable for what he wants or for what we want.”

Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho put Villa ahead but Arsenal hit back with equalisers from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

An unfortunate Emi Martinez own goal then put the Gunners ahead in the third minute of stoppage time before Gabriel Martinelli added a fourth for the visitors with virtually the last kick, after Villa’s goalkeeper had gone up for a corner.

McGinn continued: “It was sickening to lose like that. We put so much into the game, Arsenal did as well.

“We both had chances to win and Arsenal perhaps just edged it performance wise. We weren’t over the moon with our performance but we certainly created enough chances to win the game. To lose it in the manner we did was certainly tough to take.”

Villa, who remain 11th in the table, next head to Everton for the first of four matches against teams below them in the standings, with McGinn insisting they aren’t ready to let the season fizzle out.

“We still have our eye on the top 10,” he said. “As a club we haven’t done it in a long time so it’s up to us to do the best we can. We have the ability to do it.