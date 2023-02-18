Aston Villa's celebrity fan Tom Hanks spotted in stands during Arsenal defeat

Actor Tom Hanks celebrates Aston Villa's second goal scored by Philippe Coutinho

Hollywood's Hanks has been a visitor to Villa Park before - and was photographed on the field alongside chief executive Christian Purslow prior to kick off.

He took his place in the stands for the game and was delighted as his side led at the break - but Arsenal turned the game around and struck late to take the spoils.

Hanks started supporting Villa back in 2008 and has visited Villa Park on a handful of occasions.

In a 2015 interview he revealed just how his love for the club began.

He explained: "It came to pass because the very first time I came to London, the football scores were on in the morning and it was all these cities I didn’t quite understand. Where is Stoke? Where is Blacksworth?

"Where is Slough? I didn’t know. And then along came the score…'Aston Villa’. I said, ‘Aston Villa: what a beautiful sounding vacation paradise.

"I’ll lay in the sun, bring me a piña colada. I’ll spend two weeks in Aston Villa.