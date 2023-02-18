Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's celebrity fan Tom Hanks spotted in stands during Arsenal defeat

By Jonny DruryAston VillaPublished: Comments

Aston Villa's celebrity fan Tom Hank was spotted celebrating goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho during the clash with Arsenal - but his afternoon ended in disappointment.

Actor Tom Hanks celebrates Aston Villa's second goal scored by Philippe Coutinho
Actor Tom Hanks celebrates Aston Villa's second goal scored by Philippe Coutinho

Hollywood's Hanks has been a visitor to Villa Park before - and was photographed on the field alongside chief executive Christian Purslow prior to kick off.

He took his place in the stands for the game and was delighted as his side led at the break - but Arsenal turned the game around and struck late to take the spoils.

Hanks started supporting Villa back in 2008 and has visited Villa Park on a handful of occasions.

In a 2015 interview he revealed just how his love for the club began.

He explained: "It came to pass because the very first time I came to London, the football scores were on in the morning and it was all these cities I didn’t quite understand. Where is Stoke? Where is Blacksworth?

"Where is Slough? I didn’t know. And then along came the score…'Aston Villa’. I said, ‘Aston Villa: what a beautiful sounding vacation paradise.

"I’ll lay in the sun, bring me a piña colada. I’ll spend two weeks in Aston Villa.

"Now I know (what it’s really like) and I’m still with them."

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News