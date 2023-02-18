Aston Villa and Arsenal analysts separated in furious press box fracas

Arsenal staff celebrate their late goal - while analysts from both sides had to be separated in the stands

Villa match analyst Victor Manas had to be held back from a physical altercation with Arsenal counterpart Miguel Molina after the Gunners scored twice to win a thrilling game 4-2.

Manas, who used to work at Arsenal during Unai Emery’s time as boss, is thought to have been left fuming by the antics of Molina, who left the press box of his own accord.

“Like anything that happens in the stands we will look at it, address it and take action if necessary,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta when asked about the incident post-match.

Emery said after the match that he was “unaware” of the altercation “but would ask”.

The argument came at the end of a thrilling match, in which Villa led twice before eventually going on to lose in gut-wrenching fashion.

Ollie Watkins netted for the fourth match running and Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal of the season but they were pegged back by levellers from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

After Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran had both been denied by Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners went ahead in the third added minute when Jorginho’s strike hit the bar and bounced in off Villa’s Emi Martinez.