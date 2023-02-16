Notification Settings

Aston Villa owners set to buy stake in Portuguese club Vitoria Guimares

By Russell YoullAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa owners Nassef Sawaris and Wes Edens are expanding their global reach with a deal set up to buy a stake in Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimares.

Action at Villa Park

The billionaires have announced they are looking to buy a 46 per cent stake in the Portuguese top-flight club in a £5.5million deal.

If it is ratified by members of the Portuguese club, the deal with take place through the Villa chiefs’ V Sports company.

Villa chairman and V Sports director Nassef Sawiris said: “V Sports is delighted to be partnering with Vitória Sport Clube.

“Discussions, which have been ongoing for almost two years, have progressed thanks to the positive steps taken by the new management team led by Antonio Miguel Cardoso whose energy and vision has been a crucial component in reaching this agreement.”

Vitoria currently sit fifth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

