Manchester City 3 Aston Villa 1 - Player Ratings

Manchester City's Kyle Walker (left) and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia battle for the ball

Emi Martinez

Will be slightly disappointed to be beaten at the near post for City’s opener, but no chance with the other two. Didn’t get much protection.

Exposed 5

Ashley Young

Struggled all afternoon against Jack Grealish and couldn’t provide any kind of positive contribution. Completely lost Rodri at the near post.

Restricted 4

Ezri Konsa

Worked hard under difficult circumstances. Great clearance off the line, but was rushed in possession and distribution suffered.

Wayward 5

Calum Chambers

Back in the team, replacing the injured Tyrone Mings. Isn’t the first and won’t be the last centre-back to be tormented by Erling Haaland.

Forgettable 4

Lucas Digne

Yet again failed to last the hour. Looks to have lost confidence and substitution was only a matter of time after another booking.

Poor 4

Jacob Ramsey

Never gave up and covered a lot of ground. Can count himself slightly unlucky to give away Grealish penalty.

Committed 6

Boubacar Kamara

Failed to physically impose himself on the game and was chasing shadows for most of the afternoon.

Passive 5

Douglas Luiz

Provided yet another assist for Ollie Watkins and put in positive shift on a tough afternoon.

Professional 6

Emi Buendia

Villa needed Buendia at his very best in this game, but he was a passenger throughout and was deservedly hooked on the hour.

Poor 4

Leon Bailey

Another frustrating performance from the forward, who struggled to hold on to the ball and snatched at two decent chances.

Frustrating 5

Ollie Watkins

Continues to flourish under Unai Emery and took his goal very well, despite being starved of possession. Can hold his head high.

Bright 7

Substitutes