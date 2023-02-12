Unai Emery unhappy with Aston Villa's showing in City defeat

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

The Villans were 3-0 down to the champions by half-time, putting the match well out of sight – and rendering Ollie Watkins’ second-half strike as mere consolation.

Emery admitted his side were outplayed and lessons needed to be learned.

The Spaniard said: “The first half was the worst performance we’ve had in the matches we’ve played. In the second half we tried to forget the result and continue in our work, trying to improve and be competitive and like were in the last matches we played. We played better and scored a goal.

“But they deserved to win and we have to take a lot of information from the match and use it.”

Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez scored for City in that first half – the latter after former Villa hero Jack Grealish had controversially won a penalty.

“We knew this would be a tough game after three away wins, but we were not competitive,” added Emery. “They were clinical, but we made mistakes, three very important goals we could avoid normally.

“We have to be clinical with the chances we get, but in the first half they were better than us and decided the match. I can only say sorry to our supporters, and we did not play in the way we have been.

“We spoke about being competitive, stopping mistakes and trying to get a goal but it was difficult after going three down to do more in the second half.

“We have to be positive when we are winning, and we have to learn how to respond and although the result was bad we tried to show our mentality in the second half. It was a bad result, but we have to learn and use it in the next matches.”

On Tyrone Mings’ absence, Emery added: “Hopefully he will be back. He had a small injury and didn’t train this week but hopefully for the next week he is going to get better and I am thinking maybe he will play on Saturday.

“If not, we have another centre-back like Calum Chambers and we have to believe in every player.”

Jhon Duran made his second appearance off the bench, but Emery urged fans to be patient with the teenage striker – despite a lively showing at the Etihad.