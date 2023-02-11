Man City v Aston Villa preview: Unai Emery keen for football to be centre of attention

Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic (right) shoots the ball past Aston Villa's John McGinn

The Premier League charged City with more than 100 offences of financial rule breaches on Monday, with boss Pep Guardiola defiant and accusing other clubs of already sentencing them

Emery said all thoughts of a side-show over the charges and a possible negative atmosphere at the Etihad Arena must be put to one side by his players.

He said: “Of course I am aware of what has happened but that is none of our concern.

“We have to focus on the match and what happens on the pitch. We can only deal with the issues which are in our hands.

“And I don’t think the pressure caused by issues from outside will affect the way Manchester City play on the pitch.

“Because the players and the coach and the supporters will push hard and try to forget the things which are not in their hands.

“Speaking about the rules is not my business but as a coach, managing players, we have to believe in our clubs.

“I had this trust with every team I’ve worked for – that they were following the rules.

“Hopefully for the sake of football everything has been done well because as professionals we need to trust and believe that everyone is following the rules.

“But when it gets to the game on Sunday everybody will be focussed on what happens on the pitch not off it and all thoughts of anything else will be left behind.”

Meanwhile, Emery spoke of Diego Carlos and the boost he will give Villa when he resumes training.

Carlos was signed by Villa last May by then manager Steven Gerrard but ruptured his Achilles in the second game of the season on his home debut.

He is close to being involved in the squad again, with Emery saying he is a great player, having seen him in La Liga

“He has a good mentality and he’s a winner,” said the Villa boss.

“I think when he’s coming to train with us, maybe next week or in two weeks, I think he will help us.

“He will play as soon as possible, not in the starting line-up, maybe more progressively because, he needs to keep confidence and keep fit.

“When he is going to start with us in training, I think he will be important to us.”

Emery also talked about Ashley Young, who was injured against Leicester but is set to play at City, with captain John McGinn is also set to be involved.

Emery said: “Ashley Young, yes, he’s ready he had only a minor injury. He is a valued member of the squad just the way he trains. John will travel with us as well and be involved.”