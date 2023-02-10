Emi Buendia believes Aston Villa can stun Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo (left) and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia

Villa go to the Etihad Stadium aiming to extend a perfect run of three wins from three Premier League away matches under Unai Emery.

Buendia admits it won’t be easy against the reigning champions but believes Villa, who drew 1-1 with City earlier in the season, are capable of causing a shock.

He said: “City are fighting for the title, they are one of the best teams in the world and play amazing football. But we have improved a lot and we have three victories in three away games.

“Now, it’s another challenge for us. We have to go there trying to be competitive.