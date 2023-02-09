Notification Settings

Jacob Ramsey eyeing up Aston Villa impact on Premier League title race

By Matt MaherAston Villa

Jacob Ramsey reckons Villa are capable of shaking up the title race as they prepare for back-to-back meetings with the Premier League’s top two.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Villa have the unenviable task of facing leaders Arsenal and closest challengers Manchester City on consecutive weekends – starting with Sunday’s trip to take on the champions at the Etihad Stadium.

But despite losing 4-2 to Leicester last time out, midfielder Ramsey insists spirits in the squad remain high.

“They (City) have got 15 or 16 players who are world-class and their squad is unbelievable,” he said. “But if we’re on our A game, we can get a result.”

“Everyone knows that our next two fixtures are going to be really tough.

“We’ve got to believe. If we play our best game, we can get a result against both of them.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

