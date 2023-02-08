Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emi Buendia aims to learn from Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Emi Buendia believes Unai Emery is the “perfect” boss to help him be a success at Villa.

The Argentina international has started every Premier League match since the Spaniard took charge, scoring two goals and showing more regularly the form which saw Villa make him their record £33million signing in 2021.

Emery has been impressed by Buendia’s mentality and desire to succeed, while the 26-year-old reckons the head coach’s methods are well suited to his playing style.

He said: “As soon as he (Emery) came, we had a good meeting and I understood everything that he asked of me.

“I think his ideas are perfect for my game. I really enjoy every game.

“I’m confident and I’m working as hard as possible to be in my best shape to help the team.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News