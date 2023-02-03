Matteo Guendouzi still on Aston Villa’s radar

France's Matteo Guendouzi

The French club’s president Pablo Longoria yesterday confirmed they had received no formal offer for Guendouzi during the January transfer window despite the 23-year-old being among Villa’s targets.

Boss Unai Emery remains a fan of the France international and is expected to revisit the situation in the summer, when Marseille will be under more pressure to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.