Matteo Guendouzi still on Aston Villa’s radar

The French club’s president Pablo Longoria yesterday confirmed they had received no formal offer for Guendouzi during the January transfer window despite the 23-year-old being among Villa’s targets.
Boss Unai Emery remains a fan of the France international and is expected to revisit the situation in the summer, when Marseille will be under more pressure to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.
Emery and Villa were keen to strengthen in every area of the team last month but only if primary targets were available. It is thought Marseille were demanding a fee of more than £30million for Guendouzi, who is contracted through to 2025.