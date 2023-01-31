Aston Villa’s Louie Barry switches loans to try luck at Salford

Aston Villa's Louie Barry.

The 19-year-old, who famously scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup two years ago this month, arrived at the Peninsula Stadium yesterday after being recalled from MK Dons.

Barry scored just once in 32 appearances during the first half of the season at the League One club and will now aim to repeat his performance at the lower division last season, when he netted six times in 14 outings for Swindon to help fire them into the play-offs.

“I feel like coming here will improve me as a player, and hopefully help the team get up the divisions,” he said.

“It happened last season as well [January loan] and I just got thrown straight into it but I dealt with it, and hopefully I can do the same here. They’re at an important part of the season, where every single point matters, so yeah it’s really tight up there at the moment.”

Barry came through Albion’s academy before ending up at Villa in somewhat controversial circumstances, following a six-month stint at Barcelona.

The Salford loan is his fourth since the start of last season. The Ammies sit fifth in the League Two table, but are only five points ahead of the 14th-placed Saddlers, having played three matches more.

Barry, said: “The club’s going in the right direction, they’ve got really good owners backing them and when I spoke to the gaffer, he explained the foundations of the club was and that’s what I liked.